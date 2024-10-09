AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hezbollah says targeted Israeli forces in Lebanese village

AFP Published 09 Oct, 2024 07:21pm
Israeli security forces and emergency personnel deploy at a site hit by rockets fired from southern Lebanon in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona near the Lebanese border on October 9, 2024. Photo: AFP
Israeli security forces and emergency personnel deploy at a site hit by rockets fired from southern Lebanon in the northern Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona near the Lebanese border on October 9, 2024. Photo: AFP

BEIRUT: Hezbollah on Wednesday said its fighters targeted Israeli forces in a south Lebanon border village, shortly after saying Israeli soldiers tried to advance in the area.

Hezbollah targets Israeli troops on Lebanese border, sirens sound in northern Israel

Hezbollah fighters “bombed… a gathering of Israeli enemy troops in… Mais al-Jabal with artillery shells”, the group said, after earlier saying that clashes were ongoing after Israeli troops tried to advance in the area “from several directions”.

Israel Lebanon Hezbollah Israeli air strikes Israel and Hamas Israel Hezbollah war Lebanon Israel border Israel Lebanon border Lebanon crisis

Comments

200 characters

Hezbollah says targeted Israeli forces in Lebanese village

Pakistan’s remittance inflow stands at $2.85bn in September 2024, up 29% year-on-year

Rupee ends marginally weaker against US dollar

KSE-100 closes flat after briefly crossing 86,000 mark for the first time

Oil slips as strong supply counters Middle East and hurricane risk

Any political party that facilitates PTM will face consequences: Naqvi

Citi Pharma intends to construct 200-bed hospital, medical university in Lahore

Listed IPPs Hubco, Lalpir call emergency meetings as govt moves towards agreement termination

Gold price per tola decreases Rs3,000 in Pakistan

Special flight with 70 Pakistanis from Lebanon arrives in Karachi

‘Catastrophic’ Hurricane Milton heads to Florida Gulf Coast

Read more stories