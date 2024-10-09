Hezbollah says targeted Israeli forces in Lebanese village

BEIRUT: Hezbollah on Wednesday said its fighters targeted Israeli forces in a south Lebanon border village, shortly after saying Israeli soldiers tried to advance in the area.

Hezbollah fighters “bombed… a gathering of Israeli enemy troops in… Mais al-Jabal with artillery shells”, the group said, after earlier saying that clashes were ongoing after Israeli troops tried to advance in the area “from several directions”.