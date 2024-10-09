AGL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 143.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.17%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.3%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
DFML 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
DGKC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
FCCL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.8%)
FFBL 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.91%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 112.60 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.42%)
HUMNL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.31%)
KEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.24%)
KOSM 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.85%)
NBP 63.85 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (4.07%)
OGDC 172.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.58%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 129.95 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.88%)
PRL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-5.36%)
PTC 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
SEARL 57.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
TPLP 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
TREET 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.51%)
UNITY 26.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,166 Increased By 72.1 (0.79%)
BR30 27,558 Increased By 239.7 (0.88%)
KSE100 86,141 Increased By 477.4 (0.56%)
KSE30 27,425 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.06%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-09

Theft of seized goods: KICT clarifies its position

Press Release Published 09 Oct, 2024 08:48am

KARACHI: Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) wishes to clarify its position regarding the recent BR exclusive report concerning the theft of confiscated goods at the Terminal. KICT categorically denies any involvement in this matter.

All consignment deliveries are subject to strict compliance with relevant rules and clearance instructions. The terminal maintains a firm commitment to upholding the highest standards of security and operational integrity at all times and continues to cooperate fully with authorities.

As a responsible organization, KICT is dedicated to ensuring transparent and secure port operations, taking any necessary steps to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders.

