Theft of seized goods: KICT clarifies its position

KARACHI: Karachi International Container Terminal (KICT) wishes to clarify its position regarding the recent BR exclusive report concerning the theft of confiscated goods at the Terminal. KICT categorically denies any involvement in this matter.

All consignment deliveries are subject to strict compliance with relevant rules and clearance instructions. The terminal maintains a firm commitment to upholding the highest standards of security and operational integrity at all times and continues to cooperate fully with authorities.

As a responsible organization, KICT is dedicated to ensuring transparent and secure port operations, taking any necessary steps to safeguard the interests of all stakeholders.

