Oct 09, 2024
Business & Finance

ABC announces new executive committee

Published 09 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: Kamran Ataullah Khan, CEO & Country Manager of DuPont Pakistan Operations (Pvt) Ltd, has been elected as the President of The American Business Council (ABC) of Pakistan for next two years.

The American Business Council of Pakistan (ABC) has announced its new Executive Committee for 2024-2026, which will play a pivotal role in fostering strong bilateral trade and investment ties between the United States and Pakistan.

As per announcement Sami Wahid, Managing Director of Mondelz Pakistan Limited, has been elected as the Senior Vice-President, while Tushnamaity Patel, Executive Director, Al-HAMD International Container Terminal (Pvt) Ltd will serve as Vice-President.

The Executive Committee further includes Syed Anis Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Ltd; Scellina Asad, Director, Century Capital Ltd; Talal Hakeem Khawaja, CEO, Corteva Agriscience Pakistan Ltd; Akram Wali Mohammad, CEO, Gerry’s International (Pvt) Ltd; Syed Khurram Shah, Executive Director Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Pepsi-Cola International (Pvt) Ltd; Adnan Shaffi, CEO, Price Oye Technologies (Pvt) Ltd; Asim Saeed Khan, CEO, Shipco Transport Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd and Nadeem Elahi, CEO, TRG (Pvt) Ltd.

Maliha Farooq, Secretary General of the ABC, has welcomed the new Executive Committee and expressed confident that under the dynamic leadership of Kamran Ataullah Khan and the newly elected committee members, ABC will continue to foster an environment of collaboration and growth for American businesses in Pakistan.

