Gandapur resurfaces after day-long disappearance

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, ‘mysteriously’ missing since Saturday evening, resurfaced and arrived at KP Assembly and delivered a speech on Sunday evening.

He said that he was not arrested but was in the KP House Islamabad. However, he criticised the raid of the Islamabad Police and resultant damage to the property of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He also questioned the performance of the IGP Islamabad, saying he had failed in blocking their way to D-Chowk and his arrest. He further asked the IGP Islamabad to tender apology for conducting raid on KP House and the use of abusive language against him.

The Chief Minister said that he had reached the provincial capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after passing through 12 districts and directly reached the provincial assembly to join its proceedings.

The chief minister said that PTI is the most popular political party of the province. He said that during the election the party was not allowed a fair play and was deprived of election symbol and worst oppression was used against its workers. He asked the opponents of his party to mend ways for the sake of the country and nation.

