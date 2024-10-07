Oct 07, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-07

Krafters, HAP join hands to uplift SMEs, home-based workers

Recorder Report Published 07 Oct, 2024 07:43am

PESHAWAR: Krafters, an e-commerce platform has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Handicrafts Association of Pakistan (HAP) in order to synergize efforts towards development of micro, small & medium enterprises and home-based workers.

Under the memorandum both the organizations will endeavor to undertake projects and activities together with particular focus on digital financial inclusion, enterprise development and youth empowerment.

Krafters is an e-commerce platform with a developed network of over 9000 artisans and is striving to revive and sustain craft tradition and to empower artisans to live a life with honour.

As part of its App based initiative for digital financial inclusion of home-based workers and SMEs under Pakistan Innovation Fund (PIF) initiative, Krafters also arranged a session on “Digital Financial Inclusion” at TMA Haripur for women led enterprises of District Haripur.

The session, organized in collaboration with JazzCash, focused on the importance of digital financial inclusion, onboarding and its effects towards fostering economic growth, reducing poverty, and empowering individuals.

JazzCash team from Islamabad undertook a session on need of digital onboarding to the participants followed by registration of women led enterprises for jazz cash accounts enabling them towards financial economic empowerment.

“Digital financial inclusion plays a significant role in empowering women-led businesses, particularly in developing regions, where traditional financial systems often marginalize women entrepreneurs,” observed Syed Zahid Ali Shah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Krafters while speaking at the training session.

Krafters in partnership with JazzCash & Government Technical Teachers Training College (GTTTC) Peshawar also held a session about “Digital Financial Inclusion” for women led enterprises on GTTTC, Hayatabad Peshawar.

The event besides creating awareness on digital financial inclusion also involved on-boarding of women entrepreneurs on hashtag#kraftersapp & hashtag#Jazzcash app to lead these women towards economic empowerment.

The e-commerce platform will also provide training to IT professionals on freelancing through developing profiles on different social media platforms including Linkedin, Fiverr, X and others.

