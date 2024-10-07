Sindh minister describes PTI founder IK as ‘anti-state politician’

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has said the ego and stubbornness shown by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder, Imran Khan, have pushed the country to the verge of destruction.

He stated this on Sunday while speaking at a press conference here at the media cell of Bilawal House, Karachi. Also on the occasion, Vice-President of Awami National Party Sindh Niaz Muhammad Khan announced his joining the PPP along with his fellow party office-bearers and workers.

Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi Division President, told media persons that the Peoples Party didn’t desire imposition of the governor’s rule in any province. He said that following the passage of the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the process of imposition of governor’s rule in any province had become lengthy and cumbersome.

He lamented that the conduct of Ali Amin Gandapur didn’t match the stature of the constitutional office of a provincial chief minister, as he (Gandapur) acted more like an activist of the PTI. He lamented that Imran Khan’s ego had no regard for Pakistan. He said the PTI founder had no regard for the interests of Pakistan as he proved to be an anti-state politician.

He said that the PTI founder since 2014 had a proven track record that everything would be okay in the country if he is in power or else he wouldn’t allow affairs of the state to run smoothly.

Ghani recalled that during the 2014 sit-in in Islamabad, the PTI founder had threatened the IG and DIG, orchestrated attacks on the Parliament House, and PTV, and compelled people to resort to civil disobedience in the country.

He said that Imran Khan had remained okay till the day the establishment fulfilled his unjust, illegal, and unconstitutional demands after he became the prime minister.

He said that Imran Khan had become an anti-establishment politician the day he lost the military’s patronage. He opined that Imran Khan during his regime had more focus on the opposition than the revival of the economy. He said the repercussions of the ill-advised agreements signed during the PTI’s regime continued till the present day.

Ghani recalled that workers and supporters of the PTI resorted to violent protests against the military after Imran Khan had been arrested. He said that PTI had received prohibited funding from elements based in Israel and India.

The Local Government Minister lamented that the KPK CM was more interested in resorting to violent protests in the country than resolving issues of the people in his province.

Answering a question, he said that the formation of a federal constitutional court was the need of the hour. He said the Charter of Democracy signed between the PPP and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) in 2006 had also carried the provision for similar constitutional courts. The same demand was contained in the manifesto of the PPP for the 2024 general elections. He lamented that the Supreme Court had reserved up to 85 per cent time of its hearings for cases of a political nature. He lamented that courts didn’t have time for hearing the cases of litigants from the public.