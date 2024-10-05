Israel can’t attack ‘nuclear’ Pakistan: Khawaja

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif has said that Pakistan is an atomic country and no one including Israel can dare attack it.

Talking to newsmen in Islamabad on Friday, Khawaja Asif said “Israel is attacking us through Pakistan Tarheek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder. Last time when CPEC project was being inked PTI was busy in holding sit-ins and protests in Islamabad.”

He further said that now SCO Summit is taking place and the PTI founder is planning to sabotage it. He advised the people to gather all this evidence and then they came to know that a conspiracy being hatched against Pakistan.

He described constitutional amendments as a political issue. He further said that people have knowledge that PTI founder is working on Israeli agenda. He said PTI holding protest rallies on the occasion of SCO Summit.

He said that law and order situation will be created by holding sit-ins and agitation. He said the PTI founder was acting on the Israeli agenda.

He said that Israel cannot afford to attack Pakistan because Pakistan is a nuclear power. He said that general public, judiciary and politicians must take notice of this situation.

He said that TTP, Afghanistan and Israel are trying to destabilize Pakistan and founder of PTI is leading this campaign from the front.