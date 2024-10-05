Nazir elected president of PCJCCI unopposed

LAHORE: The renowned Business Leader Nazir Hussain, has been elected unopposed as President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), whereas Brig Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd) SI (M), Senior Vice-President and Zafar Iqbal, Vice President respectively.

It was announced by the Election Commissioner at 10th Annual General Meeting of the PCJCCI held with the Outgoing President Moazzam Ghurki in chair, today at PCJCCI premises.

According to the election results for the year 2024-2025, the ten new members have been elected on the ten vacant seats of Executive Committee Members. The newly elected Executive Committee Members include; Shahzad Ali Malik, Daud Ahmed, Khalid Raffique Ch, M. Sajjad Mughal, Waqar Ayub, Amir Ali, and Huang Pei.

Nazir Hussain, in a press statement issued here today, acknowledged the massive positive developments undergone under the president ship of Moazzam Ghurki “It is due to the capable leadership of Moazzam Ghurki that today PCJCCI has achieved high targets and now heading towards the bigger goals.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024