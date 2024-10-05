AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-05

Nazir elected president of PCJCCI unopposed

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2024 06:43am

LAHORE: The renowned Business Leader Nazir Hussain, has been elected unopposed as President Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI), whereas Brig Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd) SI (M), Senior Vice-President and Zafar Iqbal, Vice President respectively.

It was announced by the Election Commissioner at 10th Annual General Meeting of the PCJCCI held with the Outgoing President Moazzam Ghurki in chair, today at PCJCCI premises.

According to the election results for the year 2024-2025, the ten new members have been elected on the ten vacant seats of Executive Committee Members. The newly elected Executive Committee Members include; Shahzad Ali Malik, Daud Ahmed, Khalid Raffique Ch, M. Sajjad Mughal, Waqar Ayub, Amir Ali, and Huang Pei.

Nazir Hussain, in a press statement issued here today, acknowledged the massive positive developments undergone under the president ship of Moazzam Ghurki “It is due to the capable leadership of Moazzam Ghurki that today PCJCCI has achieved high targets and now heading towards the bigger goals.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PCJCCI Zafar Iqbal Nazir Hussain Brig Mansoor Saeed Sheikh (Retd)

Comments

200 characters

Nazir elected president of PCJCCI unopposed

Key indicators showing a positive trajectory: govt

All set to export 0.1m tons of rice to Malaysia: Tarar

PR awards contract of Thar coal mines-Port Qasim rail line

Rebasing of electricity tariffs likely from Jan 1

KE, AGP at odds over ‘subsidy data’ issue

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.44pc

Police clash with PTI activists; IK’s 2 sisters arrested

Reinforcement ahead of SCO moot: Military units sent to Islamabad from KP

Dispute arises between FBR, AJ&K

US rallies partners to tackle drug-resistant typhoid outbreak in Sindh

Read more stories