Pakistan, Malaysia express resolve to enhance ties in diverse fields

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Malaysia have reiterated their commitment to further enhance bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade, economy, banking sector, food technology and agriculture.

The two sides also agreed to cooperate on issues of bilateral importance.

This was discussed during a meeting between President Asif Ali Zardari and the visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Thursday.

Malaysian PM given warm welcome on arrival

Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Senator Sherry Rehman, and senior government officials also attended the meeting.

Welcoming the Malaysian prime minister, the president said that Pakistan attached great importance to its relations with Malaysia and was committed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest.

He added that the visit of the Malaysian Prime Minister would further boost bilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries. He expressed concern over the current situation in Gaza and called on the international community to take measures to prevent Israel from committing genocide and atrocities against the Palestinian people.

