AGL 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
AIRLINK 134.98 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (0.92%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.79%)
DCL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.07%)
DFML 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.41%)
DGKC 78.15 Increased By ▲ 2.81 (3.73%)
FCCL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
FFBL 50.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.01%)
FFL 8.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 124.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
KEL 3.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
MLCF 34.30 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (3.13%)
NBP 58.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.37%)
OGDC 148.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.41%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.8%)
PIBTL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 111.68 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (2.27%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
PTC 12.07 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.03%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.45%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TOMCL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (3.15%)
TPLP 7.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
TREET 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.39 (-2.9%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.96%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,679 Increased By 69 (0.8%)
BR30 26,264 Increased By 216.3 (0.83%)
KSE100 82,387 Increased By 420.5 (0.51%)
KSE30 26,229 Increased By 153.6 (0.59%)
Markets

Hong Kong stocks tumble more than 3% after weeklong surge

AFP Published 03 Oct, 2024 11:06am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks sank more than three percent on profit-taking in Thursday’s morning session after rocketing more than 20 percent since China last week began unveiling a raft of economy-boosting stimulus measures.

The Hang Seng Index sank 3.34 percent, or 749.39 points, to 21,694.34.

The market has enjoyed a blistering rally since Beijing started announcing its proposals last week, including interest rate cuts, an easing of rules on buying a home, and lowering the amount of cash banks must hold in reserve in a bid to boost lending.

Hong Kong stocks rocket more than 6% on China stimulus

The main winners in the rally have been property firms, with some clocking up gains of more than 100 percent. However, many of them were at the forefront of the selling Thursday, with Kaisa Group, Agile Group and Sunac China Holdings shedding between 25 and 30 percent.

Tech firms, which have also enjoyed eye-watering gains over the past week, were also in the red.

JD.com shed 10 percent, Alibaba retreated around seven percent and Tencent was off more than three percent.

Mainland markets are closed for the Golden Week holiday.

