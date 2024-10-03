AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-03

Normal rainfall with slightly above average predicted for October

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

KARACHI: The Met Office predicts near-normal rainfall with slightly above average temperatures for October, potentially increasing smog formation in the country’s urban parts.

However, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are likely to see slightly below normal rainfall, the Met said in its monthly outlook for October.

Temperatures may stay slightly above normal nationwide with a maximum departure over Gilgit-Baltistan and western Balochistan, it warned that warm and humid environment may help the breeding of Dengue larva.

A higher temperature in upper glaciated regions is seen alarming to increase the risk of GLOF events at vulnerable locations.

This October, there are also chances of isolated showers with hails-windstorm, which may disrupt the harvesting activities of Kharif crops.

A decline in air quality may result in smog formation in the plains of the country with near normal rainfall and above average temperatures may scale up smog formation in urban areas.

Near-normal rainfall is expected to provide sufficient water for standing crops and vegetables, supporting healthy growth and maintaining yield levels, the Met added.

