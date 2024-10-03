AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-03

‘SBP supports digital transformation of financial sector’

Recorder Report Published 03 Oct, 2024 07:47am

KARACHI: Saleem Ullah, Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), emphasised that as a regulatory body, the SBP is fully committed to supporting the financial sector's digital transformation.

He was addressing a ceremony to mark 25-year long-standing partnership of Innovative Pvt Ltd (IPL) and Diebold Nixdorf (DN). The event gathered distinguished leaders from Pakistan's banking sector, showcasing the strength of the IPL - DN relationship and their shared commitment to advancing the future of banking in Pakistan.

Sharing his thoughts the chief guest Saleem Ullah said that collaboration between IPL and DN has been pivotal in advancing Pakistan’s banking industry, driving financial inclusion, and enhancing customer experience.

On the occasion, Naveed Ali Baig, CEO Innovative, said that IPL is providing countless innovations and transformations that have shaped Pakistan's financial landscape. “This celebration is a testament to our shared vision and the collective efforts of our teams and partners in the banking industry, who have trusted and supported us throughout this journey”, he added.

Habib Hanna, MD Middle East and Türkiye said that the 25-year collaboration with IPL has transformed banking in Pakistan by delivering cutting-edge solutions.

