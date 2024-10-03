AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Business & Finance

Mobilink Bank introduces climate insurance to protect small farmers

Published 03 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: Mobilink Bank, Pakistan’s leading digital microfinance bank, has introduced Climate Shock Insurance to protect small and medium-scale farmers and livestock owners from the escalating risks of climate change.

Under the initiative, the Bank provides financial security by covering losses to crops and livestock resulting from unpredictable climate catastrophes, enabling farmers to maintain their livelihoods amid growing weather volatility.

The insurance product is integrated into the Bank’s existing Agri-Lending and Livestock offerings, streamlining access to coverage and accelerating payout times compared to traditional disaster relief methods. Through this initiative, Mobilink Bank reinforces its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, promoting resilience and sustainability in the agricultural sector.

Atta-ur-Rehman, Chief Business Officer Mobilink Bank, highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating, “The climate crisis is no longer a distant threat — it is a pressing reality for the borrowers in our crop and livestock portfolio. We strive to provide them with peace of mind, knowing they are financially protected against climate-related disasters, ensuring the survival of their crops and livestock.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

