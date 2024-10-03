CM pledges to address issues facing KPC housing schemes

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has assured the allocation of plots for 700 new members of the Karachi Press Club (KPC), besides committing to addressing key issues related to the club.

During his visit to the KPC on Wednesday, accompanied by provincial ministers Sharjeel Inam Memon, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani, and others, he announced the approval of various development projects, including the boundary wall and development schemes for Hawksbay’s housing society and the lease of plots in Lyari Development Authority.

The Chief Minister also pledged that members of the press club would benefit from an 80/ 20 payment formula in the Malir Development Authority and reassured that long-standing issues regarding the club’s lease would be resolved.

Shah promised to return in the first week of November with a report on the progress made on these issues.

Karachi Press Club President Saeed Sarbazi and Secretary Shoaib Ahmed expressed their gratitude to the Sindh government, highlighting the personal efforts of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Senior Minister Sharjeel Memon in securing a grant increase to PKR 70 million for the press club.

They appreciated the government’s commitment to resolving the issues faced by the KPC members, including plot allotments, development in Hawksbay Journalist Colony, and solar system installation for the club.

Chief Minister Shah emphasized the vital role of the press as the fourth pillar of the state, reflecting on the press club’s historical significance in the fight against dictatorship by the late Benazir Bhutto and Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

He called on journalists to uphold the highest standards of journalism and warned against the misuse of the profession, noting the negative impacts such practices can have.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister also touched on political matters, including constitutional reforms and the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award.

He highlighted that the proposed judicial reforms by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were part of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s vision.

Shah also discussed the provincial government’s concerns regarding the NFC Award and K-Electric’s management, reiterating the demand for provincial representation on K-Electric’s board.

Regarding the recent case of Dr Shahnawaz’s death, Shah confirmed that the government was thoroughly investigating the matter and would ensure justice for the family, while also pushing for psychological evaluations of security personnel stationed at sensitive locations.

The Chief Minister concluded with a firm declaration of Sindh’s unity, stating that the province would remain united forever.

