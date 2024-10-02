AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (3.97%)
AIRLINK 134.75 Increased By ▲ 3.01 (2.28%)
BOP 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.67%)
DFML 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.7%)
DGKC 75.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.2%)
FFBL 49.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.66%)
FFL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 126.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
KOSM 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
MLCF 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.74%)
NBP 59.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.68%)
OGDC 145.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.4%)
PAEL 25.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.02%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.7%)
PPL 108.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
PRL 23.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.95%)
SEARL 57.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.5%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
TOMCL 36.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.58%)
TPLP 7.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 48.71 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.41%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,599 Decreased By -0.4 (-0%)
BR30 26,168 Increased By 21.2 (0.08%)
KSE100 81,859 Increased By 54.4 (0.07%)
KSE30 25,985 Decreased By -25.9 (-0.1%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 1, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 02 Oct, 2024 09:00am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan white ball captain

Read here for details.

  • Deposit protection: guarantee amount doubled to Rs1mn from Rs500,000

Read here for details.

  • Lowest reading since Jan 2021: inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 6.9% in September 2024

Read here for details.

  • Siddiqsons rolls back tin mill project owing to economic challenges, rising cost

Read here for details.

  • Article 63A review plea: hearing adjourned as CJP says ruling may impact no-confidence motions

Read here for details.

  • TRG Pakistan incurs loss of Rs30.8bn in FY24

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Oil prices jump more than $1 as Middle East tensions escalate

Sale of petroleum products jumps 20% in September amid higher demand

Sugar export to Afghanistan: Banks directed to ensure 100pc advance payment

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

‘Bharo Bill Foran; Karo Mulk Roshan’: KE proposes a country-wide campaign

Investments are fully secured in Pakistan, Russians told by Aleem Khan

Kohala hydropower project: PPIB board approves extension of financial close date

APTMA, minister discuss issues facing textile industry

PM satisfied with ‘lowest’ inflation rate

Read more stories