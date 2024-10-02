Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan white ball captain

Read here for details.

Deposit protection: guarantee amount doubled to Rs1mn from Rs500,000

Read here for details.

Lowest reading since Jan 2021: inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 6.9% in September 2024

Read here for details.

Siddiqsons rolls back tin mill project owing to economic challenges, rising cost

Read here for details.

Article 63A review plea: hearing adjourned as CJP says ruling may impact no-confidence motions

Read here for details.

TRG Pakistan incurs loss of Rs30.8bn in FY24

Read here for details.