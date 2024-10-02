AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,600 Increased By 89.6 (1.05%)
BR30 26,147 Increased By 683.4 (2.68%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan white ball captain

BR Web Desk Published October 2, 2024 Updated October 2, 2024 01:04am

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam has stepped down as the national team’s white-ball captain.

He announced this in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) late on Tuesday.

“I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and Team Management last month.

“It’s been an honour to lead this team, but it’s time for me to step down and focus on my playing role,” Babar said in a long X post addressed to his fans.

He termed his captaincy experience as “rewarding” but a “significant workload” on him.

Babar said he wanted to prioritise his performance, enjoy his batting, and spend quality time with his family.

“By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth,” he said.

Azam added that he was grateful for the unwavering support and belief in him.

“Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player.”

Babar was first made captain of the T20I team in 2019, before taking charge of the Test and ODI teams in 2020.

He stepped down from the post in November last year, after Pakistan’s dismal show in the Asia Cup and the 50-over World Cup, and was replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi in T20Is and Shan Masood in the Tests.

However, Babar Azam returned to the captaincy of the men’s cricket team in March after the PCB announced that he would lead the Green Shirts in ODIs and T20s as part of a “strategic move”.

But, Babar failed to deliver as Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup in the first round after a humiliating loss to the US.

Babar Azam Babar Azam captaincy

Comments

200 characters

Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan white ball captain

Oil prices jump 4% on reports Iran preparing to attack Israel

Lowest reading since Jan 2021: inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 6.9% in September 2024

KSE-100 sees buying momentum over expectations of key policy rate cut

Rupee largely unchanged against US dollar

Article 63A review plea: hearing adjourned as CJP says ruling may impact no-confidence motions

Siddiqsons rolls back tin mill project owing to economic challenges, rising cost

Deposit protection: guarantee amount doubled to Rs1mn from Rs500,000

Apple may need to turn to China after Indian Tata plant fire, sources say

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 37, including women and children, in Gaza

Read more stories