Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan white ball captain

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam has stepped down as the national team’s white-ball captain.

He announced this in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) late on Tuesday.

“I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) and Team Management last month.

“It’s been an honour to lead this team, but it’s time for me to step down and focus on my playing role,” Babar said in a long X post addressed to his fans.

He termed his captaincy experience as “rewarding” but a “significant workload” on him.

Babar said he wanted to prioritise his performance, enjoy his batting, and spend quality time with his family.

“By stepping down, I will gain clarity moving forward and focus more energy on my game and personal growth,” he said.

Azam added that he was grateful for the unwavering support and belief in him.

“Your enthusiasm has meant the world to me. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player.”

Babar was first made captain of the T20I team in 2019, before taking charge of the Test and ODI teams in 2020.

He stepped down from the post in November last year, after Pakistan’s dismal show in the Asia Cup and the 50-over World Cup, and was replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi in T20Is and Shan Masood in the Tests.

However, Babar Azam returned to the captaincy of the men’s cricket team in March after the PCB announced that he would lead the Green Shirts in ODIs and T20s as part of a “strategic move”.

But, Babar failed to deliver as Pakistan crashed out of the T20 World Cup in the first round after a humiliating loss to the US.