AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,600 Increased By 89.6 (1.05%)
BR30 26,147 Increased By 683.4 (2.68%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-02

ECP to hear PTI intra-party elections case today

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 02 Oct, 2024 06:19am

ISLAMABAD: Faced with strong public criticism over keeping the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party polls case lingering— allegedly out of politically motivated reasons— the electoral entity is scheduled to hear this case today (Wednesday).

This hearing is taking place at a time when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has again moved the Supreme Court for further “clarification” and review of the top court’s 14 September clarification order in the reserved seats case.

“Having itself recognised Barrister Gohar Ali Khan as the Chairman of PTI, the Commission cannot now turn around and purport to seek guidance from the Court with regard to how the certifications are to be dealt with. The Commission cannot approbate and reprobate, taking whatever (shifting) stance as it desires and as may seem to suit its immediate purposes for the moment,” read a four-page clarification order issued 14 September by the majority judges in the reserved seats case.

The electoral entity had first moved the SC seeking clarification on reserved seats judgement in July.

Two days after the ECP received strong rebuke from the top court, the poll body, on 16 September, fixed the PTI intra-party elections case for hearing on 18 September.

In the said hearing, a three-member ECP bench was of the view that the conduct of intra-party elections on part of PTI beyond the five-year stipulated period could entail “consequences”— whereas party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan hoped that electoral body would not create “further hurdles” in accepting the PTI intra-party elections, saying his party conducted best polls among all the political parties.

Nisar Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, and former justice Ikram Ullah Khan heard the case that was adjourned till October 2 (today).

On September 6, the ECP rejected the PTI’s petition seeking to halt the proceedings of the intra-party elections case till the issuance of detailed judgement by the SC in the reserved seats case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI ECP PTI intra party polls case PTI intra party

Comments

200 characters

ECP to hear PTI intra-party elections case today

Investments are fully secured, Russians told

Depositors of member banks: DPC ups guarantee amount to Rs1m

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

‘Bharo Bill Foran; Karo Mulk Roshan’: KE proposes a country-wide campaign

CJP makes observation about Article 63-A verdict: Apparently, it intended to weaken no-trust motions

Formation of ‘constitutional court’: Bilawal steps up drive

PM satisfied with ‘lowest’ inflation rate

Kohala hydropower project: PPIB board approves extension of financial close date

APTMA, minister discuss issues facing textile industry

$7bn IMF loan: PBA commends govt efforts

Read more stories