ECP to hear PTI intra-party elections case today

ISLAMABAD: Faced with strong public criticism over keeping the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party polls case lingering— allegedly out of politically motivated reasons— the electoral entity is scheduled to hear this case today (Wednesday).

This hearing is taking place at a time when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has again moved the Supreme Court for further “clarification” and review of the top court’s 14 September clarification order in the reserved seats case.

“Having itself recognised Barrister Gohar Ali Khan as the Chairman of PTI, the Commission cannot now turn around and purport to seek guidance from the Court with regard to how the certifications are to be dealt with. The Commission cannot approbate and reprobate, taking whatever (shifting) stance as it desires and as may seem to suit its immediate purposes for the moment,” read a four-page clarification order issued 14 September by the majority judges in the reserved seats case.

The electoral entity had first moved the SC seeking clarification on reserved seats judgement in July.

Two days after the ECP received strong rebuke from the top court, the poll body, on 16 September, fixed the PTI intra-party elections case for hearing on 18 September.

In the said hearing, a three-member ECP bench was of the view that the conduct of intra-party elections on part of PTI beyond the five-year stipulated period could entail “consequences”— whereas party Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan hoped that electoral body would not create “further hurdles” in accepting the PTI intra-party elections, saying his party conducted best polls among all the political parties.

Nisar Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, and former justice Ikram Ullah Khan heard the case that was adjourned till October 2 (today).

On September 6, the ECP rejected the PTI’s petition seeking to halt the proceedings of the intra-party elections case till the issuance of detailed judgement by the SC in the reserved seats case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024