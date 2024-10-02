Naqvi calls on Fazl with a view to seeking support for proposed Amendment

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Affairs Mohsin Naqvi, Tuesday, called on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and congratulated him on being elected unopposed as the head of the party.

Naqvi arrived at Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s residence to congratulate him, presenting bouquets to both Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari, who was also elected unopposed as Secretary General of JUI for the next five years.

According to sources, both leaders also discussed the current political situation and proposed constitutional amendments. The sources added that Naqvi sought Maulana’s support for smooth passage of 26th constitutional amendment.

The interior minister who has close relations with President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari and the establishment also took the opportunity to seek Maulana’s support for the government’s new efforts to pass constitutional amendments.

The JUI sources said that Maulana has serious complaints with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for ditching JUI-F on various occasions in the past many years starting from Maulana’s ‘Million March’ to Islamabad in 2019 to February 2024 national elections.

According to JUI-F sources, though Maulana Fazlur Rehman is clear on certain amendments but has not committed with the government in this regard so far.

The interior minister expressed his best wishes for both leaders. During the meeting, Naqvi praised Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s role in upholding parliamentary supremacy and promoting democratic values, calling him a wise and far-sighted political leader. He said that under Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s leadership, JUI-F practiced a principled politics.

Mohsin Naqvi said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman rendered invaluable services to his party and Pakistan, highlighting his status as one of the senior-most politicians with a prominent place in the country’s politics.

Meanwhile, renowned Islamic scholar Dr Zakir Naik also called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence and expressed his pleasure to meet the JUI-F head, saying since long he was desirous to have a meeting with him. Expressing his thoughts, Naik said: “It was my wish to meet Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Today, it has been fulfilled.”

According to a JUI-F spokesperson, Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Dr Naik discussed the challenges faced by the Islamic world and the ways to cope with them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024