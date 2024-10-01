AGL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.55%)
AIRLINK 130.91 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.55%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 47.32 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.55%)
DGKC 73.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.53%)
FCCL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
FFBL 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1%)
FFL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
HUBC 122.89 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (3.16%)
HUMNL 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (6.22%)
MLCF 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 59.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.35%)
OGDC 144.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
PPL 107.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PRL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.88%)
PTC 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
SEARL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.41%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 37.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.04%)
TPLP 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
TREET 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.12%)
TRG 46.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.48 (-5.11%)
UNITY 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
BR100 8,550 Increased By 39.7 (0.47%)
BR30 25,691 Increased By 226.9 (0.89%)
KSE100 81,490 Increased By 376.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 25,914 Increased By 138.1 (0.54%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India 10-year bond yield glued to 6.75% at start of fiscal second half

Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 10:38am

MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields were largely unchanged at the start of the second half of the fiscal year, with the benchmark yield stuck at the key 6.75% level, with traders awaiting the US jobs data for directional cues.

The benchmark 10-year yield was at 6.7552% as of 10:00 a.m. IST on Tuesday, compared with its previous close of 6.7495. The market will remain shut on Wednesday for a public holiday.

“The main trigger is the US jobs data, and till then we may hold around 6.75% levels on the 10-year benchmark,” a trader with a state-run bank said.

The September US nonfarm payrolls report is due after Indian market hours on Friday.

US yields rose on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested the central bank will take a gradual approach in cutting interest rates, noting monetary policy is not on any “preset course.”

The 10-year yield was around 3.78% in Asian hours on Tuesday, while the odds of a 50-basis-point cut in November dropped to 37% following Powell’s comments, from 53% before. Interest rate futures are still anticipating 70 bps of cuts in 2024, higher than the Fed’s 50 bps guidance.

Meanwhile, New Delhi surprised the markets and announced the auction of a new 10-year bond worth 220 billion rupees ($2.63 billion) on Friday, which will replace the existing benchmark paper soon.

India’s 10-year bond yield hits 31-month low; traders eye debt supply

The outstanding issuance for the current 2034 benchmark bond was around 1.8 trillion rupees, and one more auction could have been accommodated.

“Market is a bit confused at the thinking of the government at the sudden change in issuance pattern for 10-year, which is the most liquid part of the curve,” another trader said.

India will sell bonds worth 6.61 trillion rupees in October-March, which has led to a steepening in the yield curve. Indian states aim to raise 199.42 billion rupees through a debt sale later in the day.

Indian government bonds

Comments

200 characters

India 10-year bond yield glued to 6.75% at start of fiscal second half

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Minimum tax payment: KE’s fuel cost, subsidy recoveries should be treated as turnover: SHC

Rs87bn short of target: Q1 collection stands at Rs2.452trn

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

ADB fields mission to pace up projects, reforms

Oil little changed as demand worries offset Mideast fears

Tax return deadline extended till 14th

Toshakhana-II case: Court rejects bail pleas of IK, Bushra

NHA raising toll taxes from today

Bids amounting to Rs351bn accepted: Govt conducts buyback auction of MTBs

Read more stories