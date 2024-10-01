ADB fields mission to pace up projects, reforms

ISLAMABAD: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has fielded a Mission to Islamabad from September 30 to October 18, 2024 to hold consultations and discussions on the preparation, progress, and implementation of Improved Resource Mobilization and Utilization Reform Program, accelerating State-Owned Enterprise (SOE) reform program and promoting Digital Tax Administration Project.

Sharing the details, sources said Mission’s objective is to improve Resource Mobilization and Utilization Reform Program (DRM SP2); (i)review progress of reforms under the SP2 of DRM PBL, identify the needs, scope and implementation of Technical Assistance (TA); (ii)conduct policy dialogues with the government counterparts (MoF and FBR) regarding existing binding constraints and priority reforms to be supported by TA or PBL; (ii) conduct policy dialogues with the government counterparts(MoF and FBR) regarding existing binding constraints and priority reforms to be supported by TA or PBL.

For the proposed promoting digital tax administration project the Mission will conduct; (i)a detailed assessment to determine needs and scope of the proposed ADB project including the cost and timeline of each activity, and an implementation plan for the next 3-5 years, subject of receipt of reports of diagnostics and recommendations that is being carried out by the government.

The Mission will conduct consultations for collecting and analysing required information and data for implementation of the DRM SP2, SOE RBL and the Digital Tax Administration Project, as well as building a collaborative relationship with stakeholders, including government agencies, business representatives, Development Partners (DPs), ADB experts and ADB.

Based on discussions held during the Mission, finalise draft Back to Office Report (BToR).

On Accelerating Stale-Owned Enterprise (SOE) Reform Program (SOE RBL), the Mission will;(i)review overall compliance with provisions of SOE Law and Policy; (ii)review outcomes of pre-diagnostic assessments on four SOEs identified, ie, PESCO and MEPCO for corporatisation and commercialization; (iii)finalise results framework for programme including disbursement-linked indicators, partial results, and program activities; (iv)organise commencement of technical and system assessments and preparation of the risk mitigation framework; and (v) conduct policy dialogue with the government on key findings from the above activities.

The Mission is comprised of Laisiasa Tora, Principal Public Sector Specialist, Sana Masood, Senior Economist (Public Finance), Yuji Miyaki, Public Sector Specialist, Farzana Noshab, Senior Economics Officer, Nasruminallah Mian, Senior Programs Officer, Zain Fawzi, Senior Project Officer, SG PSMG and Catherine Debalucos, Project Analyst, SG-PSMG.

The Mission will also be joined by the ADB Consultantteam and other PRM staff.

International Consultant Christopher Russell will support the discussions on implementation of the SOE Act and Policy (including the Director Training Program), operationalisation of the CMU, integration of climate and gender-responsive features, and development and implementation of a roadmap for SOE transformation. Oversee the overall development of potential disbursement linked indicators (DLls) for the proposed results-based lending (RBL) programme.

Adnan Gilani, International Fiscal Risk Management Expert, will support the discussions on overall SOE fiscal risk management and, in particular, the roll-out of the fiscal risk management model and presentation of key messages from the fiscal risk report. Lead on development of DLIs related to fiscal risk management and the transformation of power sector distribution State-Owned Enterprises.

National Leader Draftsperson Natasha Jehangir will support the discussions on the SOE Act and Policy, as well as stakeholder consultations on the law and policy, transitionary arrangements for the electronic database, and reform outreach and communication and support the project team in consultations with government agencies lead on development of DLIs related to the SOE Policy.

