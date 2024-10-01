Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
FBR urged to extend last date of filing returns

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2024 06:49am

KARACHI: President SITE Association of Industry Muhammad Kamran Arbi, Chief Coordinator Saleem Parekh, Senior Vice President Hanif Tawakkal, Vice President Farhan Ashrafi along with the entire Executive Committee, have demanded the FBR to extend the last date of filing of income tax return and sales tax return by at least 15 days, to facilitate genuine taxpayers.

They mentioned that FBR’s IRIS system is down since last three days due to which, the registered taxpayers are unable to file their income tax and sales tax returns on time, i.e. 30th September 2024.

It has been observed on many occasions that the system is unable to cope with the pressure and collapses leading to large scale inconvenience to taxpayers nationwide.

Resultantly, the income tax return filing and sales tax return filing work of large number of AOP and Individuals have come to a standstill amid fear of being declared “Non-Filer”.

The reluctance of FBR to address this perennial issue and to extend the date is beyond comprehension and bound to penalize the genuine taxpayers for no fault on their part.

SITE Association members have demanded the finance minister and the FBR to take immediate notice of the prevailing situation and extend the last date of return filing by at least 15 days.

