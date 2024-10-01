KARACHI: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 172,377 Tones. The break up shows that the port has handled 89,161 Tons of export cargo and 83,216 Metric Tons of import cargos during the period.

The total import cargos of 83,216 Tons comprised of 57,621 Tons of containerized cargo; 46 Tons of bulk cargo: 9020 Tons of Rock Phosphate and 16,529 Tons of oil & liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 89,161 Tones comprised of 61,239 Tons of containerized cargo; 170 Tons of bulk cargo; 13,102 Tons of clinkers; 6, 320 Tons of talc powder and 8,330 Tons of oil/liquid cargo.

There were eight ships namely HMM Bangkok, Cosco New York, Captain Grigority, Brigitte, DS Cougar, Cypress, TG Geminy and M. T. Quetta carrying containers, tanker, and rock phosphate at the berths.

There are six ships namely Nord Miyako, Hemma Bhum, Captain Grigoriy, Ufal Liberty, HMM Bangkok and Ever Utile sailed off from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 152,811 tonnes comprising 94,385 tonnes of import cargo and 58,426 tonnes of export cargo including 3399 loaded and empty containers (1915 TEUs imports and 1484 TEUs export) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on.

The total import cargo of 94,385 tonnes includes 32,555 tonnes of containerized cargo; 56,503 tonnes of LNG; 1072 tonnes of chemicals and 4,255 tonnes of Palm Kernal.

The total export cargo of 58,426 tonnes includes 25,228 tonnes of containerized cargo 2,577 tonnes of rice and 30621 tonnes of furnace oil.

There are ten ships currently at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim and waiting for berths; out of them three ships, MSC Positano, Ashico Victoria and Acadic Park scheduled to load/unload containers, rice, and chemicals are expected to take berths at QICT, FAP and EVTL on Monday, 30th September-2024, while another container ship Maersk Kinloss is due to arrive at Port Qasim on Tuesday 1st October-2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024