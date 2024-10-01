Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce & Industry

TEXT: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry congratulate the people and leadership of China on the occasion of National Day. We highly admire and appreciate the development of China, especially during the last four decades. We believe it is all due to the visionary leadership of China and the right reforms and policies introduced by the Chinese government. CPEC is the strongest pillar of economic, commercial and cultural connectivity between Pakistan and China.

China is definitely Pakistan’s well-wisher; Pakistan and China are undoubtedly tied with the largest economic engagement-- CPEC which will prove instrumental to change the whole scenario and indeed can be termed as fate-changer. We believe the bilateral relationship between the two neighboring countries is characterized by feelings of mutual trust, respect and goodwill towards each other; PCJCCI has set a remarkable example of this goodwill.

