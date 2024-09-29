AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-29

FBR makeover: Five working groups notified

Sohail Sarfraz Published 29 Sep, 2024 02:46am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted five working groups to implement a roadmap with timelines for the Transformation Plan of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on Saturday regarding FBR’s transformation plan.

The notification revealed that the Prime Minister has constituted five working groups to crystalize various proposals in consultation with relevant stakeholders and present an implementation roadmap with clear timelines pertaining to the indicated work streams of FBR’s Transformation Plan.

Q1: Rs170bn revenue shortfall glares at FBR

The first working group will consist of five members including Secretary IT, Tania Aidrus, Chairman FBR, Asif Peer and CEO, PSW who will give its proposals regarding Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) Transformation, Value Chain Digitalization and Internal System Digitalization.

The second working group will have six members including Minister Establishment Division, Chairman FBR, Ali Sarfaraz Hussain, Secretary Establishment Division, Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh and Secretary Finance Division. The working group will give proposals on HR/ Capacity Enhancement and Operations/Model Tax Office.

The third working group (Anti-Smuggling, BPR Implementation, RMS/Scanners (Customs), Faceless & Digital Key) comprises seven members including Minister EAD, Chairman FBR, Secretary Interior, Dr Saeed Jadoon (ex-member FBR), DGMO, DG (Reforms & Automation) Customs and CEO Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

The working group on policy changes will consist of Minister for Law and Justice, Dr Tauqir Hussain Shah, Attorney General of Pakistan, Chairman, FBR, CEO Pakistan Business Council, President Pakistan Bankers Association, Governor SBP and Chairman, NADRA.

The fifth working group (donors’ programs) will consist of members including Minister EAD, Chairman FBR, Secretary EAD, Secretary Finance and Member (Reforms)-FBR.

The terms of references (ToRs) of the Working Groups are to review and finalize specific operational plans for all proposed interventions in FBR Transformation plan, suggest improvements wherever deemed appropriate, to deliberate and finalize specific implementation modalities for each intervention, suggest sequencing of proposed interventions for optimum results and smooth roll out, finalize timelines for each intervention, clearly specifying required legislative changes/approvals/ resources.

The Working Groups will complete the deliberations and forward final implementation plan for approval of the Prime Minister within three days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shehbaz Sharif FBR

Comments

200 characters

FBR makeover: Five working groups notified

COAS urges traders to work alongside SIFC

Correcting data constraints linked to improved policy direction

UNGA session: Indian terrorism, HRs record exposed

Govt removes rice MEP cap to support exporters

PTI workers demand govt release IK

Low gas offtake by Genco-II: PPL seeks PD probe into reasons

IMF, ADB offer climate funding support: SBP governor

PM attends reception hosted by Biden

FBR-IRIS not working to receive returns

Read more stories