FBR makeover: Five working groups notified

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted five working groups to implement a roadmap with timelines for the Transformation Plan of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification on Saturday regarding FBR’s transformation plan.

The notification revealed that the Prime Minister has constituted five working groups to crystalize various proposals in consultation with relevant stakeholders and present an implementation roadmap with clear timelines pertaining to the indicated work streams of FBR’s Transformation Plan.

Q1: Rs170bn revenue shortfall glares at FBR

The first working group will consist of five members including Secretary IT, Tania Aidrus, Chairman FBR, Asif Peer and CEO, PSW who will give its proposals regarding Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) Transformation, Value Chain Digitalization and Internal System Digitalization.

The second working group will have six members including Minister Establishment Division, Chairman FBR, Ali Sarfaraz Hussain, Secretary Establishment Division, Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh and Secretary Finance Division. The working group will give proposals on HR/ Capacity Enhancement and Operations/Model Tax Office.

The third working group (Anti-Smuggling, BPR Implementation, RMS/Scanners (Customs), Faceless & Digital Key) comprises seven members including Minister EAD, Chairman FBR, Secretary Interior, Dr Saeed Jadoon (ex-member FBR), DGMO, DG (Reforms & Automation) Customs and CEO Pakistan Single Window (PSW).

The working group on policy changes will consist of Minister for Law and Justice, Dr Tauqir Hussain Shah, Attorney General of Pakistan, Chairman, FBR, CEO Pakistan Business Council, President Pakistan Bankers Association, Governor SBP and Chairman, NADRA.

The fifth working group (donors’ programs) will consist of members including Minister EAD, Chairman FBR, Secretary EAD, Secretary Finance and Member (Reforms)-FBR.

The terms of references (ToRs) of the Working Groups are to review and finalize specific operational plans for all proposed interventions in FBR Transformation plan, suggest improvements wherever deemed appropriate, to deliberate and finalize specific implementation modalities for each intervention, suggest sequencing of proposed interventions for optimum results and smooth roll out, finalize timelines for each intervention, clearly specifying required legislative changes/approvals/ resources.

The Working Groups will complete the deliberations and forward final implementation plan for approval of the Prime Minister within three days.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024