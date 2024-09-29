AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
Markets Print 2024-09-29

EU cuts wheat crop estimate to 12-year low

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2024 02:46am

PARIS: The European Commission on Friday reduced its forecast for usable production of common wheat in the European Union in 2024/25 to a 12-year low as it continued to factor in adverse weather in the bloc.

The Commission now estimates production of common wheat, or soft wheat, this season at 114.6 million metric tons, down from 116.1 million predicted a month ago and 9% below last year’s crop.

It is also the lowest volume since 2012/13, bringing the Commission into line with other recent forecasts of the EU’s main cereal crop. The EU harvest has been dented in particular by the smallest crop in France in 40 years, as well as a sharp fall in German production as the bloc’s two biggest wheat growers endured repeated heavy rain in the past year.

In monthly supply and demand data, the Commission increased its projection of EU soft wheat imports in 2024/25 by 1 million tons to 7 million but left unchanged its soft wheat export forecast for this season at 26 million tons.

It lowered its forecast for 2024/25 usable production of maize in the EU to 60.1 million tons from 61.6 million in late August, now 4% below last season’s level.

In oilseeds, the Commission lowered its estimate of the bloc’s rapeseed output this season to 17.2 million tons from 18.0 million, nearly 13% below last year’s level.

