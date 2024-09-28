Greece probes Pakistani migrant’s death in police custody

ATHENS: Greek authorities on Friday were investigating the death of a migrant in police custody after pictures of the man’s bruised body appeared in online media.

Anti-fascist group Keerfa, which distributed the images, said 37-year-old delivery rider Mohamed Kamran Asik had been “tortured to death” inside an Athens police station after several days in detention.

The man’s nationality was not immediately disclosed but he was identified as Pakistani in media reports.

The police in a statement said Asik had been detained on September 18 after trying to break into a block of flats in the Athens district of Agios Panteleimon after pursuing a woman, and that he was already injured at the time and intoxicated.