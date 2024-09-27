Talk with ‘establishment’ to be a futile exercise: IK

ISLAMABAD: The incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founding chairman Imran Khan said that dialogue with the Establishment would be a futile exercise.

“Raoof Hasan has been misunderstood, I am telling all the leadership that there is no benefit of negotiating with the Establishment,” he said, while talking to reporters at Adiala Jail after hearing of Toshakhana-II case against him and his wife Bushra Bibi.

To a question about the recent statement of PTI Secretary Information Raoof Hasan, in which, he stated dialogue with the Establishment is party policy, he said, “I had made it clear after PTI’s September 8 public gathering that we would not negotiate with anyone.” I instruct all the leadership along with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur that talks with the Establishment would be a futile exercise, he said.

Khan said that on September 28, PTI would stage a protest instead of public gathering. We know that they would not grant us permission for holding a Jalsa, he said, adding that in case they allow us, they would give us permission outside the city. We are taking back our petition filed in Lahore High Court (LHC) for granting permission for a public gathering, he said.

He said that our lawyers would stage a protest on Friday (today) outside Supreme Court.

Khan said that he had no personal relation with Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and he named him just on seniority basis. The constitution also says that the senior-most judge should be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, he said, adding that one month is left; the government should issue notification for the new Chief justice.

Earlier, the special court fixed October 2 for the indictment of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in Toshakhana-II case about a jewellery set gifted by the Saudi crown prince.

Special Judge Central Sharukh Arjumand, while hearing Toshakhana-II case, completed arguments on Khan and his wife’s post-arrest bail plea in Toshakhana-II case.

Jail authorities produced Khan and his wife before the court.

Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar argued over the post-arrest bail applications.

He completed arguments on the post-arrest bail applications.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi appeared before the court.

After completion of defence arguments, Naqvi requested the court to grant him time for arguments on the post-arrest bail application.

Safdar objected to prosecution’s request regarding granting time for arguments.

He requested the court decide his client’s application today, as the court has fixed the case for Thursday at the request of the prosecution. Now everything will be done according to the will of the prosecution, he said.

During the hearing, Khan and his wife came to the rostrum and requested the court to decide their bail plea today.

Khan said that we want justice but what is going on is not justice, he said, adding that Bushra Bibi has nothing to do with this case.

The court granted more time to prosecution for preparation of arguments and adjourned the case till September 28. The court also fixed October 2 for indictment of Khan and his wife in Toshakhana-II case.

