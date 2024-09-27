AGL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.66%)
AIRLINK 128.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.73%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.2%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
DCL 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
DFML 48.99 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.98%)
DGKC 74.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.26%)
FCCL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
FFBL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
FFL 8.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-1.38%)
HUMNL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
NBP 59.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
OGDC 143.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.47%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
PPL 108.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.43%)
PRL 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.95%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
TELE 7.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
TOMCL 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.39%)
TPLP 7.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TREET 14.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.4%)
TRG 54.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.15%)
UNITY 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.38%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,552 Decreased By -9.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 25,763 Decreased By -73.2 (-0.28%)
KSE100 81,565 Decreased By -92.8 (-0.11%)
KSE30 25,795 Decreased By -79.8 (-0.31%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-27

MPs for closure of refineries using Euro-2 standard

Wasim Iqbal Published September 27, 2024 Updated September 27, 2024 09:12am

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel on Thursday called for the closure of oil refineries producing Euro-2 and below standard oil due to detrimental impact on public health.

The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Petroleum met under Chairman Syed Mustafa Mehmood, here on Thursday.

These refineries, the committee members argued, contributed to respiratory ailments like asthma and cancer, putting the population at risk.

‘Refineries upgrade at risk due to newly-introduced sales tax exemption’

A ban on NMA (monomethylaniline) content in petroleum product is not part of the testing services in the country alongwith high range of magnesium. Both NMA and Magnesium are highly efficient octane booster, capable of increasing the octane rating of fuel.

The committee chairman directed the Petroleum Ministry to provide a detailed cost analysis per litre for refineries producing oil containing NMA and Magnesium, both of which are considered public health hazards.

The Petroleum Division and the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) have different approaches. Both said five refineries had strategic importance and their subsidy and incentives should be continued for their up-gradation.

Chairman OGRA Masroor Khan said that refineries had been facing challenges, especially after the current fiscal year’s federal budget, which had a negative impact on their operations and fresh investment. Chairman OGRA and Secretary Petroleum Division Momin Agha apprised the committee that the implementation of the Refining Policy is held due to a recent change in the sale tax act, whereas, petroleum products have been exempted from sale tax. The matter is being reviewed in consultation with Finance Division and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Responding to Member Committee Asad Alam Niaz’s question on any progress on the deregulation of petroleum products, the chairman OGRA said the authority and Petroleum Division are engaged with various stakeholders and could not give any timeline as it requires a lengthy process.

The managing director (MD) Pakistan State Oil (PSO), however, said the company would go in favour of the deregulation of petroleum products when it was given an equal playing field and empowered to take decisions on procurement of petroleum products in the international market.

The committee also took serious notice of the absence of Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik, Managing Directors (MDs) OGDCL, PPL and Mari Petroleum.

The secretary explained that the minister had to rush to Russia for important meetings pertaining to the energy sector and two MDs OGDCL and PPL were in London for discussion with consultants on RekoDiq shares.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

OGRA OGDCL PPL MPS PETROLEUM DIVISION PSO energy sector parliamentary panel petroleum product Oil refineries NA panel Mari Petroleum refineries Euro 2 standard Syed Mustafa Mehmood

Comments

200 characters

MPs for closure of refineries using Euro-2 standard

Nepra approves Rs352bn revised investment plan for NTDC

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

RLNG supplies: SNGPL’s SOS to PD over power sector underpayment

Govt securities: FD notifies new buyback programme

Oil prices dip on stronger supply prospects, China stimulus limits losses

IMF refutes it asked Pakistan to seek loan at 11pc from commercial bank

Extension in filing of income tax returns predicted

Opening of forex accounts: SIFC working on simplifying mechanism

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug profit repatriation jumps 459pc YoY

Read more stories