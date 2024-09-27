Pharma Summit & Awards: Haleon Pakistan awarded for exporting Rs1.1bn pharma products

ISLAMABAD: Haleon Pakistan Limited has been was awarded with export award at the Pakistan Pharma Summit and Awards for exporting Rs1.1 billion pharma products to international markets, including Vietnam and Philippines.

The award was presented to Chief Executive Officer Haleon Pakistan Farhan Muhammad Haroon by Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani hosted by the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer’s Association (PPMA) the other day.

CEO Haleon, while talking to Business Recorder, here on Thursday, said his company is incredibly proud to receive this prestigious export award and the company is aiming to achieve economies of scale by expanding its production lines.

He said that this will not only control the cost but will also ensure smooth availability in the local market besides fostering growth in exports. Deregulation of the prices of non-essential medicines is also a good omen for the industry and will allow the companies to share the cost shocks with their consumers.

He said that in the next few years, the company is committed to increase exports as well as locally increase market share. He said that at present, Pakistan’s pharma industry’s total exports were roughly around $700 million dollars and the entire pharma industry is committed to take it to $3 billion within the next few years.

According to the pharma industry, there is a huge potential for the Pakistani healthcare products in Africa, for East Asia, Central Asia and other parts of the world as Pakistani medicines are much cheaper than of Indian products and good in quality.

“This recognition reflects the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our team while showcasing the strength and potential of the Pakistani pharmaceutical industry. We are committed to continuing our efforts to export Made in Pakistan high-quality healthcare products to international markets and to contribute to the economic growth of Pakistan.”

The export award acknowledges the company’s outstanding achievements in exporting top quality healthcare products to international markets, including Vietnam and Philippines. This recognition is a testament to the company’s commitment towards innovation, quality, localisation and global standards.

Haleon Pakistan’s exports have significantly contributed to the growth and development of the pharmaceutical industry within the country, making it the largest multinational exporter to receive this award. By expanding its reach beyond domestic borders, the company has not only generated valuable foreign exchange but has also enhanced the country’s reputation as a reliable source of quality healthcare products.

Their portfolio includes a wide range of trusted brands, including Panadol, Sensodyne, Paradontax, CaC1000 Plus and Eno. These products are known for their efficacy, safety, and widespread availability, making them popular choices for consumers.

This export award further solidifies Haleon Pakistan’s position as a leading force in the consumer healthcare market. The company remains focused on its mission to improve everyday health through trusted science, innovation, and deep consumer understanding.

