Sep 27, 2024
Pakistan

Maritime day observed: Govt to support ‘green shipping’ initiatives: Qaiser

Recorder Report Published 27 Sep, 2024 07:38am

KARACHI: The world Maritime Day is observed on the last Thursday of September each year to highlight the importance of maritime safety and protection of the marine environment.

In celebration of the same, Karachi Port Trust celebrated World Maritime Day on 26th September, 2024, at Oil Pier-II, Oil Installation Area, Keamari. Federal Minister of Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh attended the event as chief guest.

While addressing the media, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, said during recent visit of IMO Secretary General to Pakistan, we affirmed that Pakistan as maritime nation remains committed to working on the principals of International Maritime Organization to develop and implement the highest safety standards, support green shipping to minimize the environmental impact of shipping on our precious marine living and non-living resources.

He further said that Pakistan as responsible maritime nation is moving towards sustainable green shipping and ports gradually. The seaports are being modernized while using AI technology. KPT has equipped itself with modern equipment to combat with any oil spill incident in the Karachi Harbor waters.

The celebration featured an Oil Spill Response Exercise and a Boat Rally, which highlights KPT's unwavering commitment to maritime safety and environmental protection. These activities not only showcased KPT's preparedness for potential maritime challenges but also emphasized the importance of collaboration in safeguarding our marine resources.

In addition to the main event, KPT actively participated in World Maritime Day Celebrations at Pakistan Maritime Museum by setting up an engaging stall, allowing students and visitors to connect with KPT representatives, gaining valuable insights into marine pollution control and the importance of mangrove plantation. Attendees were encouraged to engage in discussions about sustainable practices and the critical role of mangroves in protecting coastal ecosystems.



