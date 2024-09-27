AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-27

Iron ore futures consolidates

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 06:26am

BEIJING: Prices of iron ore futures consolidated on Thursday after a two-session rally, as the frenzy propelled by top consumer China’s fresh stimulus package faded and investors exercised greater caution while monitoring benefits to real demand.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) fell 0.35% at 713 yuan ($101.59) a metric ton, as of 0300 GMT.

The benchmark October iron ore on the Singapore Exchange was little changed at $96.35 a ton. It nearly broke through the key psychological level of $100 a ton on Wednesday.

Beijing unveiled on Tuesday a raft of aggressive monetary stimulus, including broad rate cuts and lower down payment, as part of efforts to bolster the faltering economy, restore confidence and achieve its annual growth target of around 5%.

The measures have boosted sentiment in the broad commodities market, including iron ore, the price gains of which almost fully erased losses recorded in September.

“Stimulus-led optimism has already been fully priced in the ferrous market; buyers showed unwillingness to pay higher premium in the spot market, sparking caution in the futures as well,” said Pei Hao, an analyst at international brokerage Freight Investor Services (FIS). “Moreover, the flurry of restocking among steelmakers for the upcoming week-long holiday break has come to an end, cooling overall sentiment.”

Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were mixed, with coking coal dipping 0.19% and coke adding 0.26%. Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange were mostly down. Hot-rolled coil shed 0.21%, wire rod fell 2.03%, stainless steel lost 0.48%, while rebar ticked up 0.12%.

“Prices largely consolidated due to mounting upside pressure, as persistently rising steel prices triggered expectations of rapid increase in supply,” said Cheng Peng, a Beijing-based analyst at Sinosteel Futures. “That could create another mismatch between supply and demand at a time when downstream steel consumption remains tepid.”

iron ore Iron ore price

Comments

200 characters

Iron ore futures consolidates

Nepra approves Rs352bn revised investment plan for NTDC

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

RLNG supplies: SNGPL’s SOS to PD over power sector underpayment

Govt securities: FD notifies new buyback programme

IMF refutes 11pc loan demand report

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug profit repatriation jumps 459pc YoY

Extension in filing of income tax returns predicted

Opening of forex accounts: SIFC working on simplifying mechanism

MPs for closure of refineries using Euro-2 standard

Jam urges KP govt to revisit levy of infrastructure cess

Read more stories