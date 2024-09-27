KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 26.690 billion and the number of lots traded was 22,995.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 13.741billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.588 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.506 billion), Silver (PKR 2.492 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.010 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.048 billion),Copper (PKR 371.066 million), Natural Gas (PKR 293.372 million), DJ (PKR 271.037 million), Palladium (PKR 116.273 million), SP 500 (PKR 93.201 million), Brent (PKR 78.622 million), Japan Equity (PKR 74.097 million and Aluminum (PKR 4.798 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 13 lots amounting to PKR 13.259 million were traded.

