8 terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Pakistan’s security forces killed 8 terrorists on the night of September 25 in an intelligence-based operation conducted in the general area of Razmak, North Waziristan District.

“During the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and khawarij, as a result of which, eight khawarij were sent to hell,” the Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release issued on Thursday.

The media’s military wing further said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other khawarij found in the area as security forces are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR concluded.

On September 20, 12 khawarij were killed in two fierce encounters that took place in North and South Waziristan Districts.

“Security forces detected movement of a group of seven terrorists trying to infiltrate the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in general area Spinwam, North Waziristan District,” the ISPR said.

“The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all seven khawarij were sent to hell,” the press release said.

The second encounter took place in general area Ladha, South Waziristan District.

“A group of khawarij attacked a security forces’ post. Own troops fought bravely, foiling the attempts of intrusion and killed five khawarij.”

The statement added that during intense exchange of fire, six soldiers were also martyred.