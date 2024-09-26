Global Sustainable Transport Forum: Aleem says trade corridors of CPEC guarantor of better transport system

ISLAMABAD: Addressing the opening session of the Global Sustainable Transport Forum 2024 in Beijing China, head of the Pakistani delegation and Federal Minister for Communications, Privatiza-tion and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has observed that trade corridors of CPEC with the support of China are the guarantor of our strong infrastructure and better transport system and CPEC and Belt Road Initiative (BRI) projects will benefit both Pakistan and China, equally.

He further said “our safe future lies in green energy and clean technology and we have to integrate our ports and highways keeping in mind the future requirements.”

Aleem Khan in his address at the two-day Global Sustainable Transport Forum clarified that the improvement of the communication system not only promoted the economy but also the culture and society while the economic improvement of transportation, employment provision and national development agenda were the impetus.

He said Pakistan was a supporter of the promotion of Public-Private Partnership and green technology through bilateral cooperation with China.

In his address, Aleem Khan pointed out that after the corona epidemic 2019, along with other changes global logistics had also been modified which took new dimension and integrated improvements in transport sectors through E-Commerce and digital methods.

He said “there is no doubt that Pakistan is facing major challenges of urban population growth and environmental degradation and we need to increase our resources.”

The safety of the citizens must also be taken into consideration for the improvement of transportation system, he added.

Aleem Khan specially thanked China’s Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng and appreciated the holding of this Forum which will provide the delegates of the participating countries with opportunities to benefit from each other’s experiences and to collaborate in future.

It is noteworthy that President Asif Ali Zardari also addressed the opening session of this Global Forum virtually while in addition to Pakistan and China, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Greece, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Singapore, Tajikistan, Tanzania and Uzbekistan’s Ministers also participated and expressed their views. Deputy Prime Ministers of Nepal and Thailand also participated and addressed the Forum.

This two-day forum is hosted by the Minister of Transport of China, Li Xiaopeng who in his address expressed special thanks to Pakistan and assured further increase in the development of mutual cooperation and bilateral relations in all fields.

Meanwhile, addressing the Global Governance Session in Beijing, Aleem Khan said Pakistan was on the threshold of the second phase of CPEC as well as speedy work on the 5 “Es” of Economic Zones, Export, Energy, Equity and Environment had also been launched.

He said Pakistan and China would conduct Business-to-Business and Joint Ventures for attractive investment while a new framework will have to be followed for the improvement of highways and ports.

Aleem Khan said Gwadar Port would be a milestone for Pakistan and Central Asian countries. He said that there was a great scope for improvement in the Communication sector as the dream of increased industrial development could be true with better road infrastructure.

