Practice and Procedure Ordinance 2024: LHC reserves verdict on maintainability of plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict on maintainability of a petition against Practice and Procedure Ordinance 2024.

Earlier, the petitioner’s counsel replied to a court query that there was no such emergency situation that arose the need to table this ordinance.

He said the assembly was in session still the ordinance was tabled and after the ordinance a new committee was also formed.

A law officer raised objection to the petition and informed the court that the Ordinance had already been challenged in the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court (SHC).

He said the SHC had already reserved its verdict on the petition against the ordinance.

He, therefore, asked the court to reject the plea against the ordinance.

The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel and the law officer at length reserved its verdict on the admissibility of the petition.

