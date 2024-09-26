LHC CJ dismisses PTI leader plea with cost of Rs1 1akh

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Wednesday dismissed a petition of PTI leader Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan with a cost of rupees one lac.

The petitioner had filed the petition seeking details of cases registered against him.

Pointing out errors in the petition, the Chief Justice noted that a new petition is filed immediately after leaving the court, which contributes to the rising number of cases in the high court.

The Chief Justice dismissed the petition with cost and observed that the petition had been filed unnecessarily.

The petitioner claimed that cases were being registered against him on political vendetta and added that he was unaware of the details of the cases.

