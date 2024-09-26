AGL 33.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 131.40 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (1.62%)
BOP 5.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.2%)
CNERGY 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.34%)
DCL 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
DFML 49.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-1.25%)
DGKC 75.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.49%)
FCCL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.88%)
FFBL 47.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.07%)
FFL 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.45%)
HUBC 128.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.16%)
HUMNL 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.24%)
MLCF 33.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.66%)
NBP 60.60 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (3.8%)
OGDC 145.54 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.62%)
PAEL 25.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 110.29 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.56%)
PRL 24.57 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.74%)
PTC 12.10 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.37%)
SEARL 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.43%)
TELE 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 41.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TPLP 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.34%)
TREET 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TRG 56.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 8,711 Increased By 42.9 (0.49%)
BR30 26,432 Increased By 166.4 (0.63%)
KSE100 82,674 Increased By 426.3 (0.52%)
KSE30 26,196 Increased By 74.5 (0.29%)
Pakistan

LHC CJ dismisses PTI leader plea with cost of Rs1 1akh

Recorder Report Published 26 Sep, 2024 06:48am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Wednesday dismissed a petition of PTI leader Ghulam Mohiuddin Dewan with a cost of rupees one lac.

The petitioner had filed the petition seeking details of cases registered against him.

Pointing out errors in the petition, the Chief Justice noted that a new petition is filed immediately after leaving the court, which contributes to the rising number of cases in the high court.

The Chief Justice dismissed the petition with cost and observed that the petition had been filed unnecessarily.

The petitioner claimed that cases were being registered against him on political vendetta and added that he was unaware of the details of the cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

