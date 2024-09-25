Panetta terms Israel’s pager explosion operation ‘terrorism’

NEW YORK: Former CIA director Leon Panetta labeled Israel’s pager operation as “terrorism” in an interview with CBS News.

Last week in Lebanon, mass explosions occurred involving pagers and walkie-talkies owned by members of the Hezbollah group. This attack, widely attributed to Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, resulted in dozens of deaths and thousands of injuries.

In his interview on CBS News Sunday Morning, Panetta said that Israel’s actions are “a form of terrorism”. He also warned that these actions could lead to more deadly operations as the conflict continues.

“The ability to be able to place an explosive in technology that is very prevalent these days. And turn it into a war of terror. Really, a war of terror. This is something new,” said Panetta.

“I don’t think there’s any question that it’s a form of terrorism…This is going right into the supply chain, right into the supply chain. And when you have terror going into the supply chain, it makes people ask the question, what the hell is next?” added Panetta.

