AGL 32.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.17%)
AIRLINK 130.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.4%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
DCL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
DFML 48.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.72%)
DGKC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.67%)
FCCL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.79%)
FFBL 48.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
FFL 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
HUBC 130.30 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.16%)
HUMNL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.61%)
KEL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.81%)
KOSM 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (5.16%)
MLCF 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.49%)
NBP 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.26%)
OGDC 139.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)
PAEL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 107.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.26%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
PTC 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
SEARL 58.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.26%)
TELE 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 42.81 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.17%)
TPLP 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.98%)
TREET 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.53%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.42%)
BR100 8,625 Increased By 32.5 (0.38%)
BR30 26,010 Increased By 113.7 (0.44%)
KSE100 81,750 Increased By 266.4 (0.33%)
KSE30 25,974 Increased By 71.5 (0.28%)
Sep 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-09-25

Panetta terms Israel’s pager explosion operation ‘terrorism’

Monitoring Desk Published September 25, 2024 Updated September 25, 2024 09:01am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

NEW YORK: Former CIA director Leon Panetta labeled Israel’s pager operation as “terrorism” in an interview with CBS News.

Last week in Lebanon, mass explosions occurred involving pagers and walkie-talkies owned by members of the Hezbollah group. This attack, widely attributed to Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, resulted in dozens of deaths and thousands of injuries.

In his interview on CBS News Sunday Morning, Panetta said that Israel’s actions are “a form of terrorism”. He also warned that these actions could lead to more deadly operations as the conflict continues.

At least eight dead, 2,750 wounded in pager blasts in Lebanon

“The ability to be able to place an explosive in technology that is very prevalent these days. And turn it into a war of terror. Really, a war of terror. This is something new,” said Panetta.

“I don’t think there’s any question that it’s a form of terrorism…This is going right into the supply chain, right into the supply chain. And when you have terror going into the supply chain, it makes people ask the question, what the hell is next?” added Panetta.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Israel terrorism Lebanon Hezbollah walkie talkies Leon Panetta Israel pager operation

Comments

200 characters

Panetta terms Israel’s pager explosion operation ‘terrorism’

Aurangzeb says IMF deal will sail through

Commitment with IMF: CPPs: Gas disconnection process begins

US termed biggest trading partner of country

‘FASTER’ system: Exporters allowed to enjoy speedy refund payment facility from Oct

Strategy aimed at re-appropriation, more allocation of funds notified

Book building starts today: BF Biosciences seeking to expand key product lines

National Electric Vehicle policy expected in one month

Bordering areas of KP: COAS reviews security, uplift initiatives

PM attends session of UNGA

Read more stories