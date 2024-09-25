PTA publishes Framework for Wireless Local Area Network

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) after extensive consultation with the relevant stakeholders has officially published the Framework for Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), 2024.

The framework designates specific unlicensed frequency bands, including the 2.4 Gigahertz (GHz), 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, for WLAN usage.

The PTA announced 6 GHz spectrum band for unlicensed operation for RLAN in Pakistan in May, 2024. The introduction of WLAN framework underscores PTA's commitment to establishing a robust regulatory environment that enables safe and effective utilisation of unlicensed spectrum.

This initiative is expected to benefit both importers and local manufacturers of WLAN equipment by providing clear technical guidelines and facilitating the import and distribution of compliant devices in Pakistan.

Consumers can expect an improved wireless experience, with better coverage and connectivity in homes, offices, and public spaces, enhancing digital access and promoting the adoption of modern technologies.

To ensure compliance with technical and operational standards, the framework outlines detailed regulatory guidelines for WLAN operations.

As per the framework, terminal equipment(s) having technical capability/feature for using unlicensed radio frequency data services through WLAN shall require approval in accordance with the Type Approval Technical Standard Regulations, 2021 and any amendments made from time to time.

Further, there will be no fee/charges for the use of unlicensed spectrum used for the purpose of WLAN on commercial or non-commercial basis, within the scope of this framework.

In order to address the emerging trends, technologies, uses and future needs etc, the PTA may review and update this framework. The use of the WLAN Frequency Bands in Pakistan shall be on sharing basis, with other non-WLAN services and applications. In case any interference is detected, affecting the existing primary user(s), the secondary user shall be obligated to immediately comply with the interference mitigation measures.

