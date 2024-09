KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 24.870 billion and the number of lots traded was 20.935.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 11.633 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 4.247 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.282 billion), Silver (PKR 2.135 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.047 billion), Platinum (PKR 1.075 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 442.793 million), DJ (PKR 365.769 million), SP 500 (PKR 201.961 million), Copper (PKR 194.646 million), Japan Equity (PKR 95.581 million, Palladium (PKR 87.130million), Brent (PKR 53.263 million) and Aluminium (PKR 17.684 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 5 lots amounting to PKR 18.154 million were traded.

