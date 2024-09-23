AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 26,900 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 82,074 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,034 No Change 0 (0%)
Sep 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-23

MD-CAT entrance exam: paper ‘leaked’?

NNI Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

KARACHI: The MD-CAT entry test paper for Medical and Dental College in Larkana was leaked ahead of time, with mafia figures reportedly selling answer keys to students for hefty amounts ranging from Rs 1 million to Rs1.2 million each.

This scandal surfaced hours before the scheduled exam. The leaked answer keys were obtained before the test, revealing large-scale malpractice.

The entry test, scheduled for this morning, includes 4,812 candidates, with the participation of 2,591 male students and 2,211 female students.

Under the supervision of the University of Health Sciences, the Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MD-CAT) is being held today in 30 cities and 2 international centres, with 12 cities in Punjab hosting the test in 26 different centres. A total of 82,500 candidates are participating in the exam.

To ensure the integrity of the examination process, mobile and internet services will be suspended in the vicinity of all 26 exam centres, covering a 500-meter radius, from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm. This move aims to prevent cheating and ensure a fair examination environment.

In Karachi, two main exam centres have been set up at NED University and Dow University Ojha Campus. A total of 12,846 candidates are expected to take the exam, with 6,000 appearing at NED University and 6,846 at Dow University.

The Sindh Home Department has taken active measures to prevent cheating, imposing Section 144 around exam centres and banning mobile phones, wallets, and any electronic items. Mobile signals will be jammed to further prevent any malpractice.

The exam will run from 10 am to 1:30 pm, with entry allowed only between 7 am and 9 am. The city’s medical and dental colleges offer 858 seats, including 746 for open merit and 112 for self-finance candidates.

Pandemonium was witnessed at the start of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) in Larkana after the gates of the examination centers were closed leaving scores of candidates outside and prompting their parents to try to break the locks of these gates.

Similar scenes were witnessed at Karachi’s NED University where the students, reaching just a few minutes late because of traffic issues, were not allowed entry into the examination hall.

The students said the university ought to have been mindful of the fact that there had been a rush at the University Road since morning. They lamented that their hard work had been wasted by Karachi’s traffic.

Parents of a female candidate said their daughter was coming in a rickshaw which overturned and she got injured. Still, she made it to the university; but was not allowed inside the examination hall, they said.

In Karachi, female students who were to take the test at the Dow University of Health Sciences had to go through an ordeal when the university administration asked them to remove their jewellery and hand them over to their parents before they could enter the examination hall.

The parents, on the other hand, complained how the girls, standing in queues for two hours, would be able to find them in such a rush.

They said there were no such instructions. The Dow University, they said, had crossed all limits of shamelessness. The parents said their daughters were weeping but the administration was not taking pity on them.

They demanded the Sindh government take action against the university’s administration. In her message, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, while expressing her good wishes for the candidates, said that their hard work would not go waste. “My dear kids. My prayers are for you. And you will succeed.”

She also issued directives for ensuring best arrangements at the examination centers. The CM also ordered that the students should not face any difficulty while solving their papers.

Meanwhile, the Dow University Health Sciences administration denied reports of the paper leak and clarified there was no question of a paper leak.

The spokesperson of Dow University made a statement over the alleged paper leak of the MDCAT.

Education Students MDCAT paper leaked MDCAT exam entry test paper

Comments

200 characters

MD-CAT entrance exam: paper ‘leaked’?

Tax collection at import stage: share in total collection reduces

Different sectors: EDF Board approves number of projects

Procurement of works: Ministries, public sector entities directed to use SBDs

PM says people have endorsed ‘sound economic policies’

UK trade commissioner begins key visit

Restaurants and cafes: SRB carries out surprise snap checking, awareness exercise

Israeli newspaper claims IK can change public opinion on Jewish state

‘KPT&GC will start transmitting power to industries’

‘PBS capacity building, data digitization vital for service delivery’

Property taxpayers urged to avail 5pc rebate offer

Read more stories