NBP launches easy loan facility ‘Cash N Gold’

Press Release Published 23 Sep, 2024 06:45am

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan introduces its latest service, “NBP Cash N Gold,” offering a seamless way for customers to obtain quick loans against their gold items.

With the promise of easy terms, minimal paperwork and competitive processing, NBP provides a hassle-free experience for those in need of immediate funds. Customers can borrow up to 70% of their gold’s value, ensuring they meet their financial obligations without difficulty.

With a commitment to delivering exceptional services, NBP continues to cater to the evolving needs of the Pakistani public.

