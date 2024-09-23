KCCI elections: All 30 candidates of BMG defeat their opponents

KARACHI: All 30 candidates of the Businessmen Group (BMG), led by BMG Chairman and former KCCI president Zubair Motiwala defeated their opponents from Businessmen Alliance (BMA), in Karachi Chamber’s election for the year 2024-26.

BMG 30 candidates succeeded in securing the highest 92,954 votes whereas the candidates from Businessmen Alliance (BMA) fetched 21,613 votes.

As per provisional results announced by Election Commission members Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed Vohra, and Abdul Nasir Rangoonwala, BMG’s Jawed Bilwani secured the highest number of 3,148 votes whereas BMA’s Saleem Kapadia got 794. Moreover, Zia-ul-Arfeen secured 3,106 votes, Faisal Khalil Ahmed (3,143 votes), Nusair Siraj Teli (3,146 votes), Muhammad Rehan Hanif (3,136 votes), Muhammad Raza (3,104 votes), Mohammad Hanif (3,130 votes), Faiz Ahmed (3,096 votes), Kousar Eijaz (3,143 votes), Mubashir Dagia (3,099 votes), Abu Bakar Siddique Ahmed Shamsi (3,110 votes), Nausherwan Haider (3,106 votes), Yousuf Junaid Makda (3,133 votes), Munir Ahmed Barry (3,115 votes), Ali Tahir Dada (3,121 votes), Muhammad Arif (3,141 votes), Shawwal Ali Malik (3105 votes), Mohammad Ahsan Arshad Shaikh (3,116 votes), Muhammad Shoaib (3,146 votes), Hasan Nasir (3,135 votes), Muhammad Hamza Nisar (3,140 votes), Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi (3,097 votes), Imran Moiz Khan (3,079 votes), Junaid Mahmood (3,084 votes), Arshad Abdul Majeed Jiwani (3,082 votes), Muhammad Asim Aejaz (3,070 votes), Sheikh Muddasir Rafiq Magoon (3,088 votes), Faisal Anis Bumbia (3,025 votes), Muhammad Asif Gulfam (2,951 votes) and Muhammad Akram Rana (2,859 votes).

On the other hand, BMA candidates Wasiq Hussain Khan attained 762 votes, Arshad Khurshid (755 votes), Mohammad Jawed (713 votes), Saghir Ahmed Qureshi (719 votes), Imran Amin (763 votes), Naveed Iqbal Billoo (747 votes), Muhammad Saleem Khan (732 votes), Mehmood ul Hassan Awan (711 votes), Mohammad Sharjil Goplani (776 votes), Sanwal Mal (740 votes), Syed Mujahid Rasool (732 votes), Ziaul Haq Babar (725 votes), Muhammad Ali Lakhani (734 votes), Ubaid ur Rehman (715 votes), Muhammad Muqeet Khaliq (751 votes), Juma Gul (706 votes), Muhammad Yameen Memon (704 votes), Danish Ahmed (697 votes), Muhammad Ismail Lalpuria (697 votes), Muhammad Ahmed Shamsi (719 votes), Naseem Askar (701 votes), Mansoor Noman Jodiyawala (701 votes), Mohammad Ozair (773 votes), Jawaid Shams (687 votes), Muhammad Rauf (686 votes), Yakoob Bali Pardesi (696 votes), Humayun Qamar Alam (683 votes), Muhammad Qasim (642 votes) and Akhtar Ali (652 votes).

On the occasion, Chairman Businessmen Group (BMG) Zubair Motiwala, Vice Chairmen BMG Tahir Khaliq, Anjum Nisar, Jawed Bilwani and Mian Abrar Ahmed, General Secretary BMG AQ Khalil and President KCCI Iftikhar Ahmed Sheikh, Senior Vice President Altaf A. Ghaffar and Vice President Tanveer Barry, while congratulating the elected Managing Committee Members, expressed gratitude to the business & industrial community of Karachi for reposing confidence and trust on Businessmen Group.

While paying glowing tribute to all BMG supporters from industrial town associations, trade associations, and commercial markets of the city, BMG Leadership hoped that the newly elected BMG representatives would make all-out efforts to espouse the cause of business and industrial community and further enhance the status of public service which is the motto of BMG.

Chairman BMG Zubair Motiwala said, “By the grace of Almighty Allah, BMG has been winning all the elections every year without losing a single seat since 1998. He said that 26 years of success in a row is an acknowledgment of the public service by the Businessmen Group which also testifies that the overwhelming majority of the Business and Industrial Community endorses the policies of BMG because they fully understand and strongly believe that BMGians are serving them selflessly with total sincerity and dedication. He also appreciated the all-out efforts of BMGians who did a marvelous job during the election campaign.

Success of 30 candidates of BMG has paved the way for Javed Balwani, Zia-ul-Arifin, Faisal Khalil Ahmed to be elected unopposed as next president, senior vice president and vice president of Karachi Chamber for the year 2024-26. Election of President, Senior Vice President and Vice President will be held on 28 September 2024.

