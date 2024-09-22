Contracts given 3-year extension in 3 districts by SSWMB

KARACHI: The provincial steering committee of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) has granted an extension of three years in contracts awarded to private contractors for providing end-to-end garbage disposal services in the Malir, West, and Keamari districts of Karachi.

Sindh Local Government Minister, Saeed Ghani, on Saturday chaired the third session of the provincial steering committee of the SSWMB. The Local Government Minister presided over the meeting in his capacity as the chairman of the committee.

The committee also approved the proposals that the contractors engaged for providing waste disposal services in the three Karachi districts will be paid their fee in Pakistani rupees instead of US dollars.

The committee was told that the renewal of contractors would help reduce by 25 percent the expense of waste disposal work in District Malir while the same expenditure would be slashed by 28 percent in the case of West and Keamari districts.

The Local Government Minister on the occasion was given a detailed briefing on the findings of a research study conducted on the waste disposal work in the three districts.

The new contracts will ensure beefing up waste lifting and disposal work in these districts along with an effective monitoring system to oversee the waste management services.

The committee also decided to float a tender to procure the services of a contractor in the District East of Karachi. A company will provide the same services in the district till completion of the tendering process.

A proposal came into consideration to consult town municipal corporations in Karachi to propose a fee against waste collection work in residential, commercial, and industrial areas of the city to generate income for the SSWMB.

The committee approved a proposal to prepare an assessment and analysis report for waste disposal work in the Shaheed Benazirabad and Mirpurkhas districts. The committee also authorised the selected sanitation services company to take care of the landfill sites in Sukkur and Hyderabad.

The Local Government Minister was informed that the tendering process was in progress for selecting contractors to manage Jam Chakro and Gond Pass landfill sites in Karachi. The previous company has been allowed to continue managing the city’s landfill sites till completion of the tendering process.

The meeting was also attended by Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Syed Khalid Hyder Shah, SSWMB Managing Director Imtiaz Ali Shah, Finance Department’s Deputy Secretary, Karachi’s Additional Commissioner-1, Shaheed Benazirabad Mayor, Mirpurkhas Additional Deputy Commissioner, Local Government Department Additional Secretary, Municipal Commissioner Mirpurkhas. Mayors of Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Larkana attended the meeting via the video-link.

