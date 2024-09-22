AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
2024-09-22

First round of KCCI polls ends peacefully

N H Zuberi Published 22 Sep, 2024 02:47am

KARACHI: The first round election of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) for 2024-26 has been completed, as polling for managing committee (MC) was conducted here on Saturday. As many 72 candidates were in the field for 30 vacant seats for MC.

Poling started at 9 am and remained continued till 6 pm.

In second round for electing office-bearers and holding annual general meeting will be held on September 28, 2024.

The elections were held in a peaceful and congenial environment; however, some candidate raised objections during the polling process. Lawyers, journalists and representatives of civil society continued to visit the chamber and expressed satisfaction over the polling and congratulated the KCCI Election Commission for conducting the election in a peaceful manner.

Two major groups namely Businessmen Group (BMG) led by Zubair Motiwala and Businessmen Alliance (BMA) led by Asif Sakhi actively participated in the elections.

Total number of voters was 16863, and total number of ticked issued 4181 or 24.79 percent, total votes cast were 4111 or 24.38 percent and voters. The members who didn’t use their right of vote were 12682 or 75.21 percent of total voters.

However, counting of votes was in progress till filing of this story

