Met Office predicts widespread rains, thunderstorms across country

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (Met Office) has predicted widespread rain and thunderstorms across the country, starting from September 26.

A westerly wave and moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are expected to bring heavy falls to various regions.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, and Kohat will experience rain-wind/thundershowers from September 26 (evening/night) to October 1. Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan will see similar weather from September 27 to October 1.

In Punjab/Islamabad, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, and Wazirabad will experience rain-wind/thundershowers from September 26 (evening/night) to October 1.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to flooding and landslides. The Met Office has warned of isolated heavy falls, strong winds, and thunderstorms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024