AGL 34.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-2.05%)
AIRLINK 132.50 Increased By ▲ 9.27 (7.52%)
BOP 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.38%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.05%)
DCL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.44%)
DGKC 75.90 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (2.08%)
FCCL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.55%)
FFBL 44.18 Decreased By ▼ -4.02 (-8.34%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 144.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
HUMNL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.04%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.25%)
MLCF 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
NBP 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.14%)
OGDC 141.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.35 (-2.99%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
PIBTL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
PPL 112.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.06 (-3.48%)
PRL 24.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.33%)
PTC 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.27%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.15%)
TELE 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
TPLP 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
TREET 15.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
TRG 56.10 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.63%)
UNITY 27.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.24%)
BR100 8,615 Increased By 43.5 (0.51%)
BR30 26,900 Decreased By -375.9 (-1.38%)
KSE100 82,074 Increased By 615.2 (0.76%)
KSE30 26,034 Increased By 234.5 (0.91%)
Sep 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-22

Met Office predicts widespread rains, thunderstorms across country

Recorder Report Published 22 Sep, 2024 02:47am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (Met Office) has predicted widespread rain and thunderstorms across the country, starting from September 26.

A westerly wave and moist currents from the Bay of Bengal are expected to bring heavy falls to various regions.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Swabi, Nowshera, Mardan, Charsadda, Kurram, Orakzai, and Kohat will experience rain-wind/thundershowers from September 26 (evening/night) to October 1. Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Waziristan, and Dera Ismail Khan will see similar weather from September 27 to October 1.

In Punjab/Islamabad, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galliyat, Attock, Chakwal, Tala Gang, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Hafizabad, and Wazirabad will experience rain-wind/thundershowers from September 26 (evening/night) to October 1.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, especially in areas prone to flooding and landslides. The Met Office has warned of isolated heavy falls, strong winds, and thunderstorms.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

rains met office

Comments

200 characters

Met Office predicts widespread rains, thunderstorms across country

Irish firm offers electricity storage solution

CCoSOEs endorses new PRAL board composition

Services acquired from non-residents: FBR issued notices for not allowing input tax adjustments

Silk Route Expo: Oil, gas firms hold B2B meetings with Chinese cos

Experts’ panel to weigh up EVs financing mechanism

‘Ordinance’ challenged in LHC

Lawyer bodies concerned over ‘Amendment Ordinance’

PTI manages to hold ‘power show’ despite ‘raids and arrests’

Reserved seats: PTI approaches SC against letters of NA, PA speakers

En route to UNGA, PM makes stopover in London

Read more stories