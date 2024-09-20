AGL 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.4%)
Monitoring of flour quality & price intensified

Recorder Report Published 20 Sep, 2024 07:18am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department is actively monitoring the quality and prices of flour across the province. According to Secretary Food Punjab, Ehsan Bhutta, prices of 667 flour brands, weighing 10 and 20 kilograms, were checked province-wide.

In Lahore Division, 110, Rawalpindi 139, Gujrat, Gujranwala 100, Faisalabad 79, and in Sargodha 32 flour brands prices were monitored. In Multan Division, 70, Sahiwal 34, DG Khan 36, and in Bahawalpur, 67 flour brands prices were checked.

Ehsan Bhutta said that following the Punjab Chief Minister’s directives, flour is being sold at fixed prices in all districts, with no complaints of overpriced flour sales reported. However, if expensive flour is found, the relevant District Food Controller will be held accountable.

flour price flour Punjab Food Department flour bags flour quality flour sales

