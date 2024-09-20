Rise in heart attacks among youth: Less physical activity, poor dietary habits key reasons: experts

KARACHI: Every day, 40 to 45 people are brought to the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi with heart attacks, and alarmingly, 15 percent of these patients are aged between 25 and 40. Experts attributed this rise to increasing obesity, physical inactivity, unhealthy diets, and smoking.

Addressing an awareness event at the Arts Council of Karachi, Prof Tahir Sagheer, Executive Director of NICVD, expressed concern over the growing number of heart attack patients in this younger demographic.

“The rise in heart attacks among younger individuals is alarming. A lack of physical activity and poor dietary habits are key contributors to these early cardiac events,” he said, emphasizing the urgent need for lifestyle changes to prevent cardiovascular disease.

The event, organized by NICVD in collaboration with Discovering Hypertension and the Arts Council, featured a thematic theatre performance designed to promote heart health awareness. The performance, attended by hundreds of school students, highlighted the importance of adopting a healthy lifestyle—focusing on regular exercise, a balanced diet, and avoiding habits that can lead to serious health complications.

Prof Khawar Kazmi, Head of Preventive Cardiology at NICVD, stressed the need to educate children and adolescents on the dangers of an unhealthy lifestyle. “Physical inactivity and poor diet are leading to early onset diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, which significantly increase the risk of cardiovascular disease,” he warned. Prof Kazmi urged for immediate action to reverse these trends and called on schools and communities to actively promote healthier habits among children to prevent long-term health issues.

He emphasised that prevention must begin early.

“We need to make children aware of these risks now, so they can make informed choices and lead healthier lives,” he added.

The awareness event served as a platform to engage the younger generation as future ambassadors for heart health, with experts hoping this early intervention will reduce the growing number of heart disease cases among Pakistan’s youth.

Haroon Qasim, Managing Director of a local pharmaceutical company PharmEvo involved in the campaign, stated that contributing to public health through corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives is crucial.

“Engaging children and students is key to ensuring a healthy future,” he said.

Syed Jamshed Ahmed of Discovering Hypertension echoed this sentiment, highlighting the economic challenges Pakistan faces.

“Our goal is to reach every school-going student to raise awareness about the harmful impacts of smoking, vaping, and unhealthy diets on their health,” he added.

