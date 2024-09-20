Rs950bn development budget: Efficient utilization needed: CS Sindh

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah emphasized the need for efficient utilization of the Rs950 billion development budget, citing delays in scheme completion and inadequate fund allocation.

Presiding over a meeting at Shahbaz Hall, Chief Secretary Sindh expressed concern over the lack of inter-departmental cooperation and communication hindering effective budget usage. He emphasized formulating a multi-pronged strategy to address this issue.

Meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Syed Khalid Haider Shah, Secretary Finance, Secretary School education, Secretary planning and development, Secretary works and Service, Secretary Industrial Development, Secretary Universities and Boards, Chairman Planning and Development, Senior member Board of Revenue, Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad, Secretary Public Health Engineering, DIG Hyderabad, Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad, Deputy Commissioner Matiari, Deputy Commissioner Dadu and other officers were also participated.

Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Asif Haider Shah highlighted the delayed completion of various schemes, citing a 2015 Hyderabad pumping station which was stopped due to unavailability of change over mere Rs2500 of cost. He prioritized providing clean drinking water and warned against wasting Maintenance and Repair (M&R) funds.

Chief Secretary Shah urged officers to demonstrate seriousness in completing schemes, ensuring clean drinking water supply, and activating inactive (RO) plants.

Chairman Planning and Development Syed Najam Shah assured fund availability but emphasized timely spending. He advised tendering pending schemes immediately and revising or closing inactive projects.

While briefing the meeting the Divisional Commissioner Hyderabad Bilal Ahmed Memon said that, Commissioner Office formed a group to enhance mutual cooperation and communication among divisional departments for improved development performance. However, he highlighted significant challenges particularly the absence of a master plan for Hyderabad, meanwhile, the Department of Planning and Development has now initiated the master plan for Hyderabad.

The city’s growing population, increase from last year poses a substantial threat, exacerbated by urban flooding that has severely damaged infrastructure. Recent rains devastated Juhi and Khairpur Nathan Shah, disrupting educational activities due to dilapidated school buildings.

Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon revealed that 232 highway schemes, 97 building and education works, and several other projects are underway in Hyderabad. The Hyderabad Division has 25,610 schemes in progress, including 15,722 road projects, with some funds released and others are pending. He said that specific schemes are allocated to Hyderabad are 88, Badin 43, Sajawal 4, Matiari 3, Tando Al-Hiyar 4, and Tando Muhammad Khan has allocated one scheme.

However, 72 works and services face revision, 10 are delayed, and 12 are stalled due to fund release issues. Public health schemes (90) also face funding problems. Secretary School Education emphasized the Sindh government’s budget allocation for public schools in Ghotki, Sanghar, Matiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Tando Allahyar, with only finishing work left in Tando Muhammad Khan Public School.

Deputy Commissioner Dadu gave briefing that, the urgent need for a NICVD unit in Dadu, considering its establishment in the district hospital, and highlighted machinery requirements. He also discussed challenges in completing the District Headquarters Hospital and Cadet College Kakar.

