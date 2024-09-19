AGL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.84%)
Punjab govt reduces public transport fares: minister

Recorder Report Published September 19, 2024

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said public transport fares in Punjab have been decreased by 30 to 70 rupees after a reduction in petroleum prices by the federal government.

“Punjab is the only province where this relief is being passed on to the people, and passengers are being refunded,” she said, adding: “When petrol prices decrease, Maryam Nawaz and her team work very hard to implement the decreased fares.”

She mentioned that the CM Maryam Nawaz ensured that fare reductions are implemented under all circumstances. No other province, besides Punjab, has reduced fares when petrol prices drop, she added.

The minister said that district administration is actively checking fare list at all bus terminals. Strict action will be taken against transporters charging higher fares. She urged transporters to cooperate with the government, noting that Maryam Nawaz is monitoring the situation to ensure compliance with the fare reduction.

