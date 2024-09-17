Exchange rate for calculating petroleum prices adjusted

ISLAMABAD: The government adjusted the exchange rate used for calculating petroleum products prices with effect from September 16, 2024.

The government adjusted the exchange rate used for calculating petroleum prices. This adjustment resulted in a slight increase in the cost of petrol but had a negligible impact on HSD prices.

On petrol, the PSO has allowed per litre exchange rate adjustment of Rs 3.13 per litre on petrol and 66 paisa reduction on HSD for the fortnight.

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10, HSD’s by Rs13.06 per litre

The document available with Business Recorder shows the exchange rate adjustment for PSO has added Rs1.46 per litre which was Rs1.67 per litre in the last fortnight on petrol and ended 66 paisa per litre on HSD in the last fortnight ended on September 15, 2024.

Average of Platts with incidentals and duty in the last two weeks decreased on petrol by Rs 11.46 per litre from Rs 173.13 to Rs 161.67 per litre and also decreased by Rs 12.18 per litre on HSD from Rs 180.92 to Rs 168.74 per litre.

Ex-refinery prices for petrol reduced by Rs 10 per litre from Rs 174.80 to Rs 164.80 per litre and Rs 12.84 per litre on HSD from Rs 181.58 to Rs 168.74 per litre.

Inland Freight Equalisation Margin (IFEM) on petrol has been kept unchanged at Rs 7.79 per litre and Rs 4.44 per litre IFEM on HSD.

Petrol prices have fallen from Rs 259.10 to Rs 249.10, a cut of Rs 10.

The rate of HSD has fallen by Rs 13.06 from Rs 262.75 to Rs 249.69, with the price of kerosene falling by Rs 11.15 from Rs 169.62 to Rs 158.47.

The rate of light diesel oil had reduced by Rs 12.12 per litre with prices reduced to Rs 149.13 from Rs 154.05.

